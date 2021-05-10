Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $131,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,426.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,406.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.62 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

