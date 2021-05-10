Christopher A. Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,784,752 shares in the company, valued at $53,100,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.