Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.31 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $883.81 million, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

