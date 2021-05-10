CIBC Increases Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $22.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCPUF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

RCPUF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

