Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.63.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $263.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

