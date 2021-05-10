Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Head to Head Analysis

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.75 $54.72 million $0.48 37.75 Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.55 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.50%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

