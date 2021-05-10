Cindicator Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $71.71 million and $4.33 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

