CIRCOR International (CIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $37.35 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $753.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

