Citigroup Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $335.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $285.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,259 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

