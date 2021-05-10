Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,477 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 492,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,990 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

