Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

