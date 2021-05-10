Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $161.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.93 and a 52 week high of $161.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

