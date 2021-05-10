Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $219.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.