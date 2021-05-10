Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $339.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $339.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

