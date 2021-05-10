Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $164.43 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.