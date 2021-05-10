Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,930 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.00 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

