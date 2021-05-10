Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $106.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

