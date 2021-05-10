Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

