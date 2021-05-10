Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.