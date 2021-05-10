Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,626 ($21.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.45. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,586 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,449.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

