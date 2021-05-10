CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

