CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

