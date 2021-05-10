CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.94

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 470,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $16,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNA Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

