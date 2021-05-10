Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

