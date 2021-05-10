Columbia Sportswear (COLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Columbia Sportswear has decreased its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.