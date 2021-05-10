Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

