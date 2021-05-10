Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

