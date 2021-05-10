Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

