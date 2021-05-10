Comerica Bank Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $465.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $467.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

