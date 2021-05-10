Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

