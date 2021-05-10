Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $187.87 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

