Comerica Bank Sells 4,222 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 57.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

