Comerica Bank Sells 6,521 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,734 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

LUV opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

