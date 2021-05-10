Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,289.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,289.69 ($16.85).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market capitalization of £28.73 billion and a PE ratio of 203.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,536.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,424.12.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

