Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

