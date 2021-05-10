Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

