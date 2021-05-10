Consolidated Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 249.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.20 and its 200-day moving average is $519.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

