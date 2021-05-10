Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,304.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $990.00 and a 52 week high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

