Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

ROAD traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 5,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.