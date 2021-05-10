Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $819.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

