Contrasting Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Intec Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $306.49 million 8.03 $94.18 million $0.77 27.40 Intec Pharma N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($21.80) -0.16

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Intec Pharma. Intec Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Intec Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics and Intec Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intec Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Intec Pharma has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.23%. Given Intec Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intec Pharma is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Intec Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 30.73% 25.38% 23.16% Intec Pharma N/A -93.54% -63.98%

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Intec Pharma on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with serous ovarian tumors, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator combined with Xtandi that is in open label dose finding trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company's lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, which has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon that is in a Phase III clinical trial as a treatment for the induction and maintenance of sleep in patients suffering from insomnia; a product candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and AP-CBD/THC, AP-THC, and AP-CBD product candidates with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol for the treatment of various pain indications. Intec Pharma Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme for the development of Accordion Pill; and a cannabinoid research collaboration agreement with GW Research Limited to explore an undisclosed research program using the Accordion Pill platform. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

