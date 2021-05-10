Contrasting SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and ROHM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than ROHM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and ROHM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $607.71 million 6.86 $236.66 million N/A N/A ROHM $3.34 billion 3.03 $235.81 million N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ROHM.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ROHM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 19.21% 2.89% 1.48% ROHM 7.14% 3.20% 2.71%

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats ROHM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include printe head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitor, power modules, and lighting products. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.