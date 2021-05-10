Contrasting Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19% Uniti Group -63.32% N/A -13.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Uniti Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 4.81 $22.18 million N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.06 billion 2.40 $10.58 million $2.08 5.23

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29

Uniti Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Uniti Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

