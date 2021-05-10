Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $140.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

