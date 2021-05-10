Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock worth $9,100,253.

Shares of AA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

