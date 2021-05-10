Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of DE opened at $394.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.32. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $396.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.