Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

