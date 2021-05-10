Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:THC opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

