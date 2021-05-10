Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last ninety days.

PINS opened at $59.86 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

