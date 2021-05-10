Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Director Allan Thomas Cloke Sells 388,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.81. 2,069,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

CMMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

